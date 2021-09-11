Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PK. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

