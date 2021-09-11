ParallelCoin (DUO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 68.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 57.6% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $60,811.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.71 or 0.00404291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

