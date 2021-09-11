Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

ZBH stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

