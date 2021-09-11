Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,422 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

