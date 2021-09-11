Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,642 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

