Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after purchasing an additional 278,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $186.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.19 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.