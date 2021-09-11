Parallel Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 107.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $153.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.02 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $103.30 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.