Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $75.38 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

