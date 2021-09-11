Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

