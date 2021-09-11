Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 36.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $103.30 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several analysts have commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

