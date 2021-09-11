Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 297 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.