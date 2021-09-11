Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 146 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

