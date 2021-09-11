Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 131 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,022,035. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $221.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

