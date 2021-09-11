Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 128 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.25. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

