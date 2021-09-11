Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

