Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

