Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 711,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,077,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 513,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.