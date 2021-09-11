Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $173,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

AIG opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.