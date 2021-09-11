Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

