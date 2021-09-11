Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Buys 605 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $149,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock valued at $411,193,201 over the last ninety days.

LESL opened at $24.90 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

