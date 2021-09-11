Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

PAAS stock opened at C$31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$30.53 and a 12 month high of C$50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

