PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

NYSE:PD traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $44.05. 1,509,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,688. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.