PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of PD stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. PagerDuty has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

