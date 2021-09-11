Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

