Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

OTIS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.55. 1,494,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,694. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.