OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Sells $770,634.09 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 16.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

