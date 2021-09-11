ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ORIC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

ORIC stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

