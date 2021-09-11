Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Orbia Advance stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.05. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

