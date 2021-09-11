Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Shares Down 0.6%

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 16,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 23,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a market cap of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Optex Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

