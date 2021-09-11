Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OMER has been the subject of a number of other reports. WBB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

OMER opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 140.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $6,435,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 395.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

