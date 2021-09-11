OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.21 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $413,876.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,551.33 or 1.00086962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00079630 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007287 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,203,132 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars.

