ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $8,316.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,408.47 or 1.00063442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00080115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.