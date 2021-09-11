Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.76. 1,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 998,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
