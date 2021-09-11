Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.76. 1,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 998,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.