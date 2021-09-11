Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OCDGF. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Ocado Group stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

