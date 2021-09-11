Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post $52.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.44 million and the highest is $53.37 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $43.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $195.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.96 million to $198.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCSL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 754,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,267. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.