Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OCI opened at GBX 352 ($4.60) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 241.50 ($3.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a market cap of £628.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.17.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

OCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider David Till purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.