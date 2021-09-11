Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
OCI opened at GBX 352 ($4.60) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 241.50 ($3.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a market cap of £628.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.17.
OCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
