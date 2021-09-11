O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

