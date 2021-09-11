O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,767 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $820.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $743.55 and its 200 day moving average is $649.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.73 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.