O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $168.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

