O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON opened at $222.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

