O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12,812.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,251 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.