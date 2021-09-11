O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $284.32 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

