Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE NUE opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

