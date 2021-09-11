Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:NUE traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,423. Nucor has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42.
In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
