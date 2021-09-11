NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 30.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NVCR opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.85.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

