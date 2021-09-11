NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.430-$3.580 EPS.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. NorthWestern has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

