Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised Northland Power from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

