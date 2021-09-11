Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 825 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after buying an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

