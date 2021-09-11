Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $160.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

