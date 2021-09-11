Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE NBR opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

